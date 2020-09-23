IPL 2020: Jason Holder to join SRH as injured Mitchell Marsh is ruled out

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and will be replaced by West Indies' Jason Holder.

SRH broke the news about Marsh on social media on Wednesday and wished the Australian a speedy recovery. "We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020," tweeted SRH.

Marsh twisted his right ankle during SRH's IPL 2020 opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the middle of his first over for his new franchise. The 29-year-old tried to finish the over before he limped off the field. During SRH's chase of 164, Marsh did not bat at his designated position in the middle-order but walked in to bat at No. 10. He was dismissed on the very first ball and since he could not put any weight on his ankle, he needed help to walk off the field.

After SRH lost by 10 runs in Dubai, captain David Warner admitted that Marsh's injury did not look great. Warner even hailed Marsh, through an Instagram story, for trying so hard to remain on the field despite the sore ankle. Marsh has been an injury-prone player as he has suffered quite a few injuries over the last couple of years. In 2018, he underwent surgery on his left ankle following the tour of South Africa. Last year, after he was dismissed in a Sheffield Shield game against Tasmania, a frustrated Marsh punched a wall and thereby had fractured his wrist.

In the 2016 edition of IPL, Marsh was ruled out of Rising Pune Supergiant's season with a side strain before he missed the following season with a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Holder has so far played for three IPL teams, including SRH. The West Indies Test captain first appeared in the Indian T20 league as a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player in 2013. The following year, he moved to SRH before joining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2016. Holder has played a total of 12 matches in the IPL, last of which came in 2016 with KKR.