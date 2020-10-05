IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK: That's the way to do it, says Suresh Raina after MS Dhoni-led Chennai claim 10-wicket win

Suresh Raina, who is not a part of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, has been supporting Chennai Super Kings (CSK) through his messages on social media.

After CSK registered a terrific 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday, Raina congratulated the boys in yellow on Twitter. "And that's the way to do it Flexed biceps Superb Innings Cricket bat and ball All my love to @chennaiipl. Great WIN, well played boys! Congratulations & love all the way to Dubai #yellove #whistlepodu," wrote Raina on his official Twitter account.





CSK's openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson shared an unbeaten 181-run partnership to help CSK comfortably chase down KXIP's target of 179 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. CSK kickstarted their IPL 2020 campaign with a victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), but Dhoni's side ended up losing their next three matches. It was CSK's first three-match losing streak since 2014.

Prior to the fixture against KXIP, it was only du Plessis, who had been in good touch for CSK. Watson, who had started to look like a burden in CSK's line-up, came into Sunday's match having produced scores of 4, 33, 14, and 1. However, Watson justified the faith Dhoni had shown in him by scoring 83 from 53 deliveries.

"Nice to bat like that tonight. Felt something slightly off earlier in the tournament, technical thing. Bit more intent on the front leg, getting my weight through the ball. We compliment each other well. He's a great guy, love batting with him. With so much experience and success the franchise's had, they believe in the players. Never any panic stations with CSK. Just had to do a few things better," Watson said at the post-match presentation.

Even Dhoni mentioned that Watson and du Plessis compliment each other, while the skipper also backed their coach, saying Stephen Flemming does not get enough credit. "[We] did the small things right. We believed in the process. We were looking for the kind of start today. That's where experience counts. It's not about being more aggressive. Watson was looking good in the nets. But what you want is to replicate that. It was just a matter of time that he gets going. Faf is like a sheet anchor for us. He can always confuse the bowlers with shots like the lap shot.

They compliment each other well. Fleming doesn't get the kind of recognition he should. The good thing between us is that we decide each and everything between us. It's not like we don't have debates over selections. But it stays between us. I felt the bowlers did a very good job. I felt we bowled according to what our plan was. The momentum with the right kind of shots - I felt Watto and Faf backed themselves to play the shots they're known for. It was very good to watch them out there," added Dhoni in a post-match interview.

CSK, who were at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table, climbed to No. 6 after their victory over KXIP, who dropped down to the bottom of the table. MI are currently the table-toppers after they won the first match of Sunday's double-header. MI defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 34 runs in Sharjah.