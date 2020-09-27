IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR: Mayank Agarwal scores maiden IPL century in record stand with KL Rahul 

Mayank Agarwal scored his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century during the clash between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday.

It was also the second-fastest century registered by a KXIP batsman. Agarwal did not spare a single RR bowler as he reached the triple-digit figures off just 45 balls and thereby, he surpassed former KXIP batsman David Miller's 38-ball 101. Miller, who played for the Punjab franchise between 2012 and 2019, achieved the milestone during IPL 2013 match between KXIP and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Co-incidentally, Miller now plays for RR.

Overall, Agarwal now holds the record of the joint-seventh fastest IPL century along with Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya, who had scored a 45-ball ton for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008.

After being asked to bat in Sharjah on Sunday, KXIP skipper KL Rahul and Agarwal shattered the RR bowling attack as they posted 183 runs for the opening wicket – the second-highest partnership for KXIP after Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh's 206-run stand for the second wicket that the Aussie duo scored against RCB in IPL 2011.

Out of the 183-run partnership, Rahul scored 77 and Agarwal scored 106, which was also his second-highest T20 score after his maiden T20 ton (111 runs).

England fast bowler Tom Curran came in rescue for RR when he broke the record stand of Rahul and Agarwal by dismissing the latter in the 17th over. Agarwal had done his bit as he walked back with his career's second T20 hundred – 106 off 50 balls and the knock was inclusive of seven sixes and 10 fours. RR bowler Anit Rajpoot made the second breakthrough with the wicket of the other set batsman, Rahul, who got out for 54-ball 69, including six and seven fours.

After the dismissal of the openers, the pair of Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran took charge and ensured KXIP crossed the 200-run mark. West Indian all-rounder Pooran smashed three sixes and a four in his quick-fire knock of eight-ball 25, while Maxwell hit two fours in his nine-ball 13 as KXIP posted 223 for 2 in 20 overs – their fifth-highest total in the Indian T20 league. KXIP's 232 for 2 against RCB in IPL 2011 remains their highest.

KXIP's Rahul and Agarwal are the current leading top-scorers at the ongoing IPL 2020. While Rahul, who scored an unbeaten 132 in the previous match, has scored 222 runs in three matches, Agarwal is not far behind with 221 runs in as many matches as his skipper.