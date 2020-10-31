IPL 2020: Not too sure about DC's play-off chances, says Kumar Sangakkara ahead of MI clash

Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara expressed concerns about Delhi Capitals' campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 ahead of Delhi's upcoming clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday.





Delhi Capitals (DC) had a terrific start to the tournament, which is underway in the UAE, with wins in their opening six matches. However, the Shreyas Iyer-led side has failed to maintain the momentum as they recently registered three back-to-back losses.

DC are set to go into the game against MI at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, having lost their previous three games that were against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). After securing big losses in these games, DC have now dropped to third place in the IPL 2020 points table, behind leaders MI and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Ahead of DC's crucial encounter against MI, who have already qualified for the playoffs, Sangakkara said he was suddenly worried about Delhi, who are managed by Australian great Ricky Ponting.

"Well, Mumbai is quite secure, I think RCB will make it there (play-offs) as well. I am suddenly worried about Delhi Capitals. In the last few games, they're batting hasn't really looked as strong as it should've. It's highly dependent on their top order, none of the other batsmen have got the quick runs. So, they could be the fourth one, but I would not be too sure. I would say, Kings XI Punjab will make it there as well. And the fourth one, I am just struggling to make a concrete prediction on the fourth one. Sorry!" Sangakkara said on Star Sports' show Cricket Live.

Meanwhile, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar had different thoughts as he included DC as one of the three sides that will join MI in the playoffs.

"My three teams, which will qualify are, DC, RCB and Mumbai Indians. These are the three that will qualify. And I think it is going to be pretty close between RR and Kings XI, these are the two teams, out of which you will get the fourth team," Gavaskar said.

DC so far have 14 points in 12 matches, while second-placed RCB have also have the same points but have a better net run-rate than Iyer's side. Defending champions MI have secured 16 points from 12 games. Fourth-placed KXIP have collected 12 points in 13 group games, same as Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are at No. 5 and KKR at No. 6.