IPL 2020: RR all-rounder Ben Stokes returns for SRH match in Dubai

Ben Stokes has returned to Rajasthan Royals' squad ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday.

Stokes missed the initial weeks of IPL 2020 to be with his ailing father in New Zealand. Stokes, who landed in the UAE on Sunday, has been associated with the IPL since 2017 and his addition will only boast RR's chances further against SRH.

After winning their opening two fixtures, RR have lost all their last four matches and have dropped to No. 7 in the IPL 2020 points table.

RR have made three changes for the SRH game, which is the first fixture of Sunday's double-header.

"We can hopefully rectify a few things today. We want to compete today. Looks like a used wicket, could slow down. We'll have to take some early wickets - Look he trained well and he's in today (Stokes). Two other changes as well. Stokes, Riyan Parag, and Robin Uthappa are back. We'll need to keep moving forward, we have a good team and we need to compete," Smith said at the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, SRH have made just one change – Vijay Shankar in for Abdul Samad.

"We'll bat first. It's a nice wicket, we will need to make most of the powerplay overs, hopefully, things will go on nicely today. We have a lot of young legs in our team, the seniors take full responsibility. We are taking each game as it comes - Vijay Shankar in and Samad misses out," SRH skipper David Warner said at the toss.

Ahead of RR's match against SRH, Smith had admitted that their batting needs to click in the coming games, especially the top four batsmen, who have not been able to score a lot of runs

"It's been a difficult four games for us. We've not been able to get in the performances under pressure and that has hurt us. We bowled and fielded well for large parts of the game against Delhi and that's a positive for us. Our batting needs to click for us, we have not been able to get a good start in our four games and the top four just haven't been able to score a lot of runs in games, which has been detrimental for us and we'll have to address that and try to bounce back from this situation.

The games are coming in thick and fast so we need to adjust quickly and put on our best show against a strong Sunrisers team who've got a good overall team, we'll have to be at our very best to beat them," added Smith in an interview ahead of Sunday's match.