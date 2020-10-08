IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP: Warner, Bairstow equal Kohli-Gayle in a special IPL record 

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow claimed a record when they built a 160-run partnership during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Thursday.

With the 160-run stand, Warner and Bairstow have now put up 1000 runs together for SRH in the IPL and by doing so, the pair equalled Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle in the record for the fastest to a 1000-run partnership in the IPL – 16 innings. Gayle, who was Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate between 2011 and 2017, now plays for KXIP.

Before moving to Delhi Capitals (DC), Shikhar Dhawan was a cog member of the SRH squad. Dhawan and Warner also shared a 1000-run stand in the IPL, but the two achieved that in 20 innings. Next in line are Murali Vijay-Michael Hussey, who together put up 1000 runs for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 25 innings, same as Shane Watson-Ajinkya Rahane for Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Bairstow made his IPL debut in 2019 and ever since then, he and Warner have been teammates. They reached the milestone on Thursday when SRH took on KXIP at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Their 160-run stand powered SRH to 201 for 6 in 20 overs. Warner batted at a strike-rate of 130 as he scored 52 off 40 – his IPL career's 46th half-century. He played second fiddle to Bairstow, who was in-fire. The English batter missed out on his second IPL hundred as he scored 97 from 55 balls, including six sixes and seven fours. KXIP's Ravi Bishnoi became the first bowler to dismiss both Warner and Bairstow in the same over in the Indian T20 league.

Bairstow and Warner have now climbed to No. 4 and No. 4 in the IPL 2020 points table, having scored 241 and 227 runs respectively in six innings each. KXIP captain KL Rahul is currently the Orange Cap holder this season with 302 runs in five innings at an average of 75.50. Meanwhile, SRH captain Warner is 63 runs away from joining Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and Rohit Sharma in the 5,000-club in the IPL.

While KXIP are rooted to the foot of the IPL 2020 table with just two points, SRH are two places above them at sixth.