IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad announce replacement after Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) confirmed Bhuvneshwar Kumar will miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to a thigh injury on Tuesday.

David Warner-led SRH announced left-arm fast bowler Prithvi Raj Yarra as a replacement for Bhuvneshwar, who sustained the injury during SRH's IPL 2020 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last week.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of #Dream11IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery! Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace Bhuvi for the remainder of the season. #OrangeArmy #KeepRising" tweeted SRH.

Bhuvneshwar, who limped off the field in SRH's game against CSK, was seen holding his hip after bowling the first ball of his fourth over. A BCCI source later revealed that it was a thigh injury; however, it is still unknown how serious the injury is.

The Indian national team's management will hope to see Bhuvneshwar recover soon as the fast bowler has been included in India's plans for the series against Australia Down Under that follows soon after the IPL. India and Australia will lock horns in the four-Test series and that will be followed by a limited-overs series.

The 30-year-old Bhuvneshwar is the third player – and second from the SRH camp- to be ruled out this year's IPL due to injury. Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh was the first to be sidelined because of an ankle injury in the first week of IPL 2020. Also, on Monday, the Delhi Capitals announced that legspinner Amit Mishra would not play further in the tournament, having injured his ring finger on his bowling hand.

SRH will certainly miss the services of Bhuvneshwar in the coming weeks. Even though he had just taken three wickets this IPL, he was among the most economical bowlers in the tournament, having given away just 6.98 runs an over.