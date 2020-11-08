IPL 2020: Tom Moody slams Delhi Capitals’ decision to trade Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians

Former Australian batsman Tom Moody has slammed Delhi Capitals (DC) for trading Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Boult, who has been one of the best bowlers in the powerplay overs in the history of the Indian Premier League, has taken 14 wickets in the powerplay overs in the ongoing campaign in the UAE - much better than any other player. The next best in the list is Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer with nine wickets.

On Thursday, against the DC in Qualifier 1, Boult dismissed opener Prithvi Shaw and No. 3 batsman Ajinkya Rahane in the very first over of the innings. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Shikhar Dhawan two balls later and DC were given their worst-ever start in an IPL match as they were 0 for 3.

With 22 wickets in 14 games, the New Zealand fast bowler is the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020, behind MI teammate Bumrah (27 wickets) and DC's Kagiso Rabada (25 wickets).

Boult, who was at DC in the last two seasons of IPL and despite being their best bowler in the 2018 edition, Delhi chose to trade him off to MI and Moody has termed the decision "extraordinary".

"To me, that was an extraordinary move. And I know that at that point at that trade, they didn't know that the tournament was going to move to the UAE. But even so, Trent Boult would be deadly in Mumbai because that is one venue where the ball would swing," Moody told ESPNCricinfo.

The Australian went on to hail Boult and termed hi one of the best powerplay bowlers. "And Boult is one of the best powerplay bowlers in the IPL so to gift him to one of the strongest teams, if not the strongest team of the whole tournament, an ace like that, it's extraordinary. If they were wanting to cash their chips in so to speak with Trent Boult, they should have just done it through the auction and let not only Mumbai but other teams fish around for Trent Boult," Moody added.