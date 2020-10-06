Virat Kohli achieved a huge landmark during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday.

Kohli scored a 39-ball 43 and reached 9,000 runs in Twenty20 (T20) cricket. Batting first on Monday, DC posted 196 for 4 in 20 overs. In the second innings, Kohl walked in to bat in the third over. In the first ball of the fourth over, Kohli struck a boundary off Harshal Patel to take his individual score to 10. With that, the Indian skipper - who is the leading run-scorer at the IPL with 5,545* - completed 9,000 runs in the shortest format.

While he was the first Indian to score 9,000 or more T20 runs, overall, Kohli was the seventh batsman to bag the milestone after Chris Gayle (13,296), Kieron Pollard (10,370), Shoaib Malik (9,926), Brendon McCullum (9,922), David Warner (9,451) and Aaron Finch (9,148).

Another Indian batsman, who is close to touching the 9,000-mark in the T20 cricket is Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma. The Indian vice-captain has so far scored 8,818 runs in 333 T20 matches at an average of 32.30 and a strike rate of 133.91.

Kohli, who had not been in a good touch since the start of IPL 2020 last month, finally had hit form in RCB's last match that was against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Kohli's unbeaten 72 had helped RCB chase down RR's target of 155. Kohli carried the same momentum into RCB's clash against DC on Monday but failed to finish the job for his side.

Even though Kohli claimed a special landmark on Monday, his side RCB ended up losing to DC at the Dubai Cricket Stadium and as a result, Delhi climbed to the top of the IPL 2020 points table. With four wins in five matches, Delhi have been pretty ahead of the other sides. Defending champions MI are currently placed second in the table with three victories in five matches ahead of third-placed RCB, who also have won three games out of their five.

RCB now have a four-day break before they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai on Saturday, while DC head to Sharjah next to face RR on Friday.