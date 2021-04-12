IPL 2021: KKR become third team to win 100 matches in the league after victory over SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) joined an elite group in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with their 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday.

With the victory in their opening game of the IPL 2021, KKR became only the third team in the history of the tournament to win as many as 100 matches. The other two members of the elite club were Mumbai Indians (120 games) and Chennai Super Kings (106 games).

The two-time champions, who won the league in 2012 and 2014, bagged two points with the victory in their opening game and are currently placed second in the points table and are level on points with leaders Delhi Capitals (DC) and third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). DC are at the top because of a superior net run rate, courtesy of their seven-wicket win over CSK on Saturday.

After being asked to bat on Sunday, KKR rode on half-centuries from Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi. KKR's opening pair of Rana and Shubman Gill put up 50 runs for the first wicket before the latter was sent back. Rana then joined hands with Tripathi as the two brought back KKR's innings on track. They shared a 93-run stand for the second wicket and set up the platform for the remaining batters. KKR's key batsmen Andre Russell and Morgan failed to contribute much with the bat on Sunday as they got out for 5 and 2 respectively. A cameo from Dinesh Karthik at the end took KKR to 187 for 6 in 20 overs.

In reply to that, SRH had a poor start as they lost their skipper David Warner in the very second over of their chase, who fell to Karnataka bowler Prasidh Krishna. The following over saw Shakib Al-Hasan remove the other opener, Wriddhiman Saha, leaving SRH at 10 for 2. While Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow scored a half-century each, it was not enough to rescue their side. Bairstow scored a 40-ball 55 before getting out in the 13th over. Pandey, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 61 off 44, but he fell short of partners on the other end.

Shakib, Prasidh, Pat Cummins, and Andre Russell were among the wicket-takers for KKR.

Reacting to the defeat, Warner said that the dew made a difference and his side failed to execute the first ball of most overs.

"I didn't think there were that many runs on this wicket. They adapted really well, had a good partnership. We failed to execute the first ball of most overs and then conceded a lot at the end. We lost early wickets, and Jonny and Manish got us in a good position, so we had our chances.

The dew made a difference. If the bowlers overpitched, it was easy to hit it, and with the height in their team, and with the cross-seam, it stopped a little bit on us. We would like to have won the first game, but we have four more games at this venue and hopefully, we will get used to the square and the dimensions of this ground," added Warner after the match in Mumbai on Sunday.

Eoin Morgan's KKR next face Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday (April 13). SRH have a two-day break before their next fixture that is against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday. Both the games will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.