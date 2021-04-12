IPL 2021: KL Rahul becomes 2nd batsman to score 2,000 runs for Punjab

KL Rahul became only the second batsman to reach the 2,000-run mark for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.



Australian batsman Shaun Marsh, who was a part of the Punjab squad between 2008 and 2017, was the first batsman to enter the 2,000-club for the side in the T20 league. He scored 2,477 runs in 69 innings at an average of 39.95. Marsh had topped the run charts with 616 runs in 11 games in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. Rahul, on the other hand, now has 2,013 runs in 43 innings at a far better average of 55.91. While Marsh registered just one hundred in the Punjab jersey, Rahul already has two tons to his account.



Punjab skipper Rahul achieved the milestone during his knock of 91 off 50 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Deepak Hooda produced an excellent cameo, hammering six sixes and four fours in his 28-ball 64. Punjab rode on the duo's knocks as they put up 221 for 6 in 20 overs after RR put them to bat in the fourth game of the underway IPL 2021.



Reacting to Rahul's landmark, Punjab Kings tweeted," 2KL Rahul. Saddi run-machine."





"I was just reacting to the ball and showing aggressive intent in my batting. I got this role at No. 4 and I am happy to get this role, as I bat at this position in domestic cricket. There was no dew, the ball is holding up on the wicket for a bit. The score is quite good and we should be able to defend it," Hooda said in the innings break on Monday.



Among the other current members of the Punjab squad, Gayle is next on the list of most runs but the West Indian batsman is some 800-odd runs away from joining Marsh and Rahul in the 2000-club.



Even though Punjab failed to go past the group stage last season, Rahul had finished IPL 2020 with the most runs: 670 runs in 14 games, including a century. With 618 runs, Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan was the only cricketer apart from Rahul who had scored 600 or more runs in the tournament in the UAE.