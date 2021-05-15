IPL 2021: Players were hesitant to take vaccine when offered by franchises - Reports

The players were reportedly offered the COVID-19 vaccine by their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises but most of them refused to take it, stating it could hinder their preparations for the tournament, considering the side effects.

The cricketers also believed that there was no need for the vaccines as they were quite satisfied with the arrangements made in the bio-secure bubble, according to the Times of India.



"The players were simply reluctant about taking the vaccine when they were offered. It was not their fault, it was more about a lack of awareness. Players felt the bubble that they were in was secure enough and there was no need to take the vaccine. The franchises, too, didn't push for it. Then things suddenly spiraled out of control," a source told Times of India.



The source further added that while the foreign support staff was keener on getting the jabs, but it would not have been legal. "Foreigners, especially many members of the support staff, were keen to take the vaccine. But it wasn't possible to vaccinate them," the source further said.



Following the first 29 matches, the IPL 2021 was recently suspended after many players and support staff tested positive for COVID-19. The 14th edition of the IPL kickstarted on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.



Before the scrapping of the IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals (DC) were at the top of the table with 12 points, having won six out of their eight matches. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and RCB were lined up next on the table with 10 points each. Five-times winners MI were placed fourth with eight points.



As of now, it is not certain will the IPL 2021 will resume once again. Earlier the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly suggested that they would suffer an INR 2500 Crore loss should they scrap the remainder of the IPL.



While it is understood that India certainly won't be in a position to hold the remainder of the IPL later this year, quite a few countries including Sri Lanka and England have offered to host it. Meanwhile, the UAE, where IPL 2020 was played, also remains a stronger candidate to hold the tournament.



Moreover, it would also depend on the jam-packed international calendar. Earlier, Ashley Giles, the managing director of the England men's team, had hinted that Three Lions' players might not be available for the remainder of this edition of the IPL if it gets rescheduled for sometime later this year.



"We've got a full FTP schedule. So if those tours to Pakistan and Bangladesh [in September and October] are going ahead, I'd expect the players to be there," Giles was quoted by ESPNCricinfo, as saying.



"The New Zealand scenario was very different. Those Test matches were formalised at the end of January, by which time all those contracts and NOCs [no objection certificates] were signed for full involvement in the IPL," he further said.



The England men's team's director further said that their national team's schedule for the summer was "incredibly busy" and the management wants to look after their players. England are set to play New Zealand in a Test series before they host India in a five-match Test series, starting in August.