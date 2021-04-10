IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant becomes 5th youngest captain in Indian Premier League

Rishabh Pant became the fourth youngest Indian captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he led Delhi Capitals (DC) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday.

At the age of 23, Pant, overall, became the fifth youngest to lead in the IPL after Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and Shreyas Iyer.

DC have named Pant the captain for IPL 2021 in the absence of their regular skipper Iyer, who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Under the leadership of Iyer, Delhi made it to its maiden IPL final last year. Even though they lost the final to Mumbai Indians (MI), it was the opening of a major chapter in DC's books and Pant now has big shoes to fill in this season.

If Pant goes on to win Delhi their first-ever IPL title in the ongoing 14th edition of the tournament, the wicketkeeper-batsman would become the youngest captain to lift the trophy.

"The wicket is slightly softer underneath. I'm going to be a mix of experience and youth. Good to have the first outing with Mahi bhai. Stoinis, Hetmyer, Woakes, and Tom Curran are our overseas players. We are not playing in Delhi, so we are fine," Pant said at the toss.

Pant won the toss on Saturday and put CSK to bat in Mumbai. The three-time champions CSK had a terrible start in the innings as they lost both their openers inside three overs. Avesh Khan dismissed Faf du Plessis for a three-ball duck before Chris Woakes removed Ruturaj Gaikwad for five off eight balls.

Suresh Raina, who missed IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, made a comeback for CSK with a bang on Saturday. He scored a 32-ball half-century. He eventually got out for 54 after he was run out by Woakes and Pant. CSK skipper MS Dhoni was sent back for a two-ball duck by Avesh, which was the Ranchi batsman's fourth nought in the IPL. Quick-fire contributions from Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, and Ravindra Jadeja ensured CSK reached a respectable total of 188 for 7 in 20 overs.

In reply to CSK's 188, Delhi were off to a flying start. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan put up 138 runs for the opening wicket before the former got out. Dhawan shared a 29-run stand with Pant before getting out at 167 for 2.