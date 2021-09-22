IPL 2021: T.Natarajan tests positive for covid ahead of DC vs SRH in Dubai

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler T. Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dubai.



The match will go ahead as scheduled at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight (Sept. 22) as the rest of the SRH contingent has returned with a negative RT-PCR result, according to an official release from IPL.

Natarajan has begun his isolation and is currently asymptomatic. The medical team has identified as many as six close contacts of the player and they have also been placed in isolation: Vijay Shankar, Vijay Kumar - Team Manager, Shyam Sundar J – Physiotherapist, Anjana Vannan – Doctor, Tushar Khedkar - Logistics Manager and Periyasamy Ganesan - Net Bowler.

"The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative. As a result, tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai," IPL"s release further read.

The DC vs SRH is the fourth game of the second phase of the IPL 2021, which underwent on Sunday.

With just one win in seven matches, SRH are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2021 table. Whereas, DC had ended the first leg of the tournament in May earlier this year as the table-toppers. They have so far six wins in eight matches.

The IPL 2021 was suspended in May after a surge of Covid-19 cases in India. The tournament was moved to the UAE, where the second phase commenced from Sept. 19.

