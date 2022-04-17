IPL 2022: 'Bigger vision' is to help India win T20 World Cup, says Dinesh Karthik

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Dinesh Karthik has said his "bigger vision" of helping India win the upcoming T20 World Cup.



Karthik has been in form for RCB in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as he has scored 197 runs in six matches and has rescued his side on a number of occasions in the ongoing season.

RCB lost their top-order inside seven overs for 40 runs. After Glenn Maxwell scored 55 off 34 balls, Karthik came down the order and registered a game-changing 66 off just 34 balls. The wicketkeeper-batsman hammered five sixes and five fours as he scored at a strike rate of 194.12.

"The bigger vision is that I want to play for the country. I know there is a World Cup around the corner. I want to be part of that World Cup desperately and help India cross that line," Karthik said on Saturday.

India have not lifted an ICC trophy since their Champions Trophy victory in 2013. The 26-year-old RCB star is determined to end Team India's trophy drought.

Last year, India failed to reach the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, which took place in the UAE. Another edition of the T20 World Cup is due to happen later this year in Australia.

"It's been a long time since India won a multi-nation tournament. I want to be that person who is helping India do that. For that, you need to be aware of so many things, try and be that player who people think 'hey this guy is doing something special," added Karthik.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain also said that he has been working hard in training sessions to keep himself fit.

"Every day I practice with that intent in my mind. Credit to my coach who has put me through so many drills to make sure I get the best out of myself. As you grow older, it's important to stay fit. I have tried my best to do it," Karthik said further.

The last time Karthik played for India was back in 2019 during the Cricket World Cup in the United Kingdom. Karthik's last T20I appearance for India also came in 2019 during a home series against Australia.

After six matches, RCB are placed third in the IPL 2022 table with eight points. Faf du Plessis' RCB next play on Tuesday (April 19) when they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022.