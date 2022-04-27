IPL 2022: Honour to work with a legend like Dale Steyn, says SRH pacer Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler Umran Malik has expressed delight about working with South Africa legend Dale Steyn.

The 22-year-old Malik had a shaky start to IPL 2022 but the Jammu and Kashmir pacer has now found his rhythm as he has been clocking in excess of 145Km/hr on a consistent basis.

Malik has said that he has enjoyed his conversations with Steyn, who joined the SRH camp as their bowling coach ahead of the 2022 edition.

"I try to work plans for different batsmen, whether it's slower balls, yorkers, or bouncers. Rest is up to God how the plans work or not. The advice (from Steyn) is to have plans and to execute them well. It's an honour to work with a legend like him," Malik was quoted as saying, in an interview.

Malik, who joined the Sunrisers as a replacement bowler in IPL 2021, has also said that he interacts a lot with his fellow SRH bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Marco Jansen to gain more knowledge about the art of pace bowling.

"I talk a lot to Bhuvi Bhai (Bhuvneshwar), Nattu (Natarajan), and Jansen. They are all such great bowlers and they help on what to do, and not to do," he stated.

Ahead of SRH's IPL 2022 clash with Gujarat Titans that is currently underway at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Malik said that he hasn't formed any particular tactic for Pandya. "Gameplan is normal (for Hardik), just to keep things simple," Malik added.

We may be on a good run of form, but Umran Malik has set his sights on lasting the full distance at #IPL2022 💪#GTvSRH #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/XgLDUcd4uZ — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 27, 2022

In eight games in the ongoing tournament, Malik has picked up 10 wickets and is SRH's second leading wicket-taker after Natarajan, who has bagged 15 scalps so far.

Malik joined SRH after Natarajan had tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous edition of the IPL. He did get a couple of games last term before which SRH retained him ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction along with skipper Kane Williamson and all-rounder Abdul Samad.

SRH are placed third in the IPL 2022 points table with 10 points. After losing their opening two games of the tournament, SRH have now won five games on the trot.