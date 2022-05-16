IPL 2022: MI announce injured Suryakumar Yadav's replacement

Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed Uttarakhand fast bowler Akash Madhwal as Suryakumar Yadav's replacement for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Suryakumar, who has been a consistent performer for MI, has been ruled out after suffering a left forearm muscle injury during a game against Gujarat Titans (GT). MI, who are at the bottom of the IPL 2022 table, have already been eliminated from the tournament.

"Akash Madhwal has been with the Mumbai Indians as part of the support team and has now signed on to join the squad for the 2022 season. Akash was chosen at the MI pre-season camp to join the support team and has, over the months, demonstrated his ability with the ball, earning him the opportunity to join the squad this season," read MI's official statement.

The 28-year-old bowler has joined the MI squad at the price of INR 20 Lakh, according to a press release from the IPL.

Akash, who made his competitive debut in 2019, has played for Uttarakhand's team over 30 times over the years. While he has picked up eight wickets in First-Class format and 14 scalps in List A, the right-handed bowler has bagged 15 wickets in as many T20 games.

Before being ruled out of the IPL 2022, Suryakumar scored 303 runs in eight games, including three half-centuries, at an average of 43.29 and strike rate of 145.67. The Indian batsman has been advised to rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team, according to a release from MI.

The five-time champions MI have won just three games out of their 12 in the ongoing campaign and have been eliminated from the tournament.