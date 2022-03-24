IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK’s captain, Ravindra Jadeja replaces him

Ravindra Jadeja has replaced MS Dhoni as the next captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Dhoni picked Jadeja as his successor at CSK, the franchise confirmed on Thursday in an official release.

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," read CSK's release.

'Captain Cool' Dhoni, who has been CSK's skipper since the maiden edition in 2008, is the second-most successful leader in the IPL after Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper has led his side to five IPL titles, one more than Dhoni.

Hey @TwitterIndia, can we retire #CaptainCool𓃵 for MS Dhoni? — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 24, 2022

Dhoni also holds the second-best win percentage (59.6) in the cash-rich league, having won 121 matches and losing 82. Dhoni was also the most successful skipper in the now defunct Champions League T20, with 14 wins at a success rate of 63.04.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old Dhoni also holds the record of most matches as captain in the IPL. But the record also includes his stint as RPS' captain: Matches – 204, Wins – 121, Losses – 82.

Dhoni is easily the most celebrated Indian captain. He led India to glory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. After a poor season in 2020, Dhoni endured criticism before leading his side to their fourth IPL title in 2021.

Defending champions, CSK, are set to play the IPL 2022 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

When CSK were suspended for two years – 2016 and 2017 – Dhoni represented Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS). After reuniting with CSK in 2018, Dhoni had one of his best years with the bat as he scored 455 runs at a strike rate of 150.66 to help CSK win the title.

Meanwhile, Jadeja is set to become only the second player to captain Dhoni in the IPL after Steve Smith. Dhoni played under the captaincy of the former Australia skipper at RPS in 2017. Smith and Dhoni's RPS even reached the final of IPL 2017, only to lose the game by just a run to MI.

The former India captain, Dhoni, who is going to play just as a player in IPL 2022, has played more matches for CSK than any other player – 214 games, 14 more than Raina, who went unsold at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Dhoni's successor Jadeja is third in the list of most matches for CSK with 146 games, ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin (121) and Dwayne Bravo (120).

The upcoming 15th edition of IPL is set to witness a new era in IPL; after leading their respective sides for over a decade, both Dhoni and Virat Kohli will take the field as just players.