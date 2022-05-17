IPL 2022: SRH’s Umran Malik is 'work in progress,' says Ian Bishop

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop has heaped praise on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) speedster Umran Malik, saying his "pace distinguishes him from every other bowler".

Bishop said he has enjoyed watching Umran bowl as the SRH pacer has the ability to clock 150kph consistently. Umran, who has bowled the fastest delivery of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at 157kph, has grabbed everyone's attention in the cricket fraternity. He has emerged as one of the favourites to be picked for the Indian squad.

"Malik's pace distinguishes him from every other bowler around the country and beyond now. It has been heartening watching his control improve as the IPL has gone along. He is adding control and know-how to his skill set without losing velocity.

"He seems to be a quick learner and a very hard worker who is not overawed by the boundary hitting power of the modern batsman. He gets hit for boundaries and keeps running in harder. That is a great attitude to have. It helps to have a short memory in the T20 format as a fast bowler," Bishop said in an interview with Sportstar.

In 12 matches, Malik has picked up 18 wickets. His big figures this season so far have been 5 for 25, which he claimed against Gujarat Titans (GT).

The mindset to get breakthroughs for his team every time the ball is thrown to him is what keeps #UmranMalik ticking. 🗣️🧡#KKRvSRH #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/GkTikCEIQC — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 15, 2022

Umran Malik is a 'work in progress,' says Ian Bishop

There have been reports suggesting Umran could soon receive his maiden India call-up ahead of India's upcoming series against England and South Africa. Former Windies pacer Bishop believes that Umran is a 'work-in-progress' and a lot is yet to come from him.

"It helps to have a short memory in the T20 format as a fast bowler. Forget the inevitable bad over or bad games as quickly as possible and keep striving for a good performance with a smile and joy. It is important though to acknowledge that Malik is still a work in progress. He is no where near the finished article," Bishop added in the same interview.

Umran was among the three players retained by SRH ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, along with skipper Kane Williamson and Abdul Samad.

The 22-year-old, who made his competitive debut last year, has played three First-Class matches for Jammu and Kashmir and has picked seven wickets. He has bagged one wicket in one List A game and 29 scalps in 20 T20 games.

SRH are currently placed eighth in the IPL 2022 table. After losing their opening two games, SRH went on to win their next five games, but only to lose the subsequent five. The IPL 2022 fixture between Williamson and Co and Mumbai Indians (MI) is currently underway at Wankhede Stadium.