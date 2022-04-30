IPL 2022: 'Stupid cricket with the bat,' KL Rahul reacts to LSG's win over PBKS

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul on Friday revealed that he was left "fuming" after his side played "stupid cricket with the bat" against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.



LSG managed just 153 runs on the board in 20 overs. However, their bowlers were their rescuers as they managed to win the game by 20 runs. Left-arm pacer Mosin Khan picked up three wickets, while he gave away just 24 runs in his quota of four overs. All-rounder Krunal Pandya was adjudged the Player of the Match as he finished with excellent figures of 2 for 11 in four overs.

"I was disappointed and fuming at the end of the first innings. We played stupid cricket with the bat. It does happen but we did talk about it at the time-out. We did talk that we can defend 160 as this wasn't a great pitch. The crucial runs at the back end and then the execution with the ball helped us win. We need to get better with the bat," LSG captain Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

Rahul, who has scored two centuries in the IPL 2022, got out for just six runs. His opening partner Quinton de Kock was the top scorer for LSG with his knock of 46 off 37 balls. Deepak Hooda, who came out at No. 3, scored a vital 28-ball 34.

"At half-time, when Quinny and Deepak were batting they paced it really really well to get to 60 in 9 overs on a tricky wicket. Had we batted smartly, we could have gotten to 180-190. The way we responded with the ball was phenomenal," added Rahul on Friday.

"Krunal has been brilliant throughout the tournament. This season he has really worked on his bowling. Bowling economically is important but he has been giving us two-three wickets in the middle overs. Bishnoi is an aggressive bowler.

We are fine with him going for a few fours and sixes looking to go for wickets. I think we just need to be smarter in reading the game. If we could have not played too many shots we could have done better. We have been good on the field and good with the ball. Just need to keep repeating the good things," the LSG skipper added further.

IPL 2022: De Kock heaps praise on Mosin Khan

Mosin struck a six and a four towards the end of LSG's innings to produce a cameo of six-ball 13, which made a lot of difference in the end. Quinton de Kock heaped praise on the young player, saying it was great to see him hit those boundaries.

"Bit of a surprise to be honest. We didn't quite have the total we wanted to, but the guys bowled really well. We have got a lot to thank them for. They bowled really well, it's great to have that sort of bowling line-up with us at the moment. A couple of bombs there by Mohsin at the end, it's great to see, but it's not his job to be doing it. It's us, that's our job. But to do it, didn't really want to put that type of responsibility on him. Congrats to him, he had a great game. I am at ease, we play so much, just got to keep soldiering on. That's just what I am focusing on at the moment. Just trying to take it game by game," added de Kock after LSG's victory.

With six wins and three losses, LSG are currently placed third in the IPL 2022 table. Rahul and Co next play against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium.