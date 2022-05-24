IPL 2022: Teams should be wary of RCB in playoffs, says Irfan Pathan

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan believes all the three teams above Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the points table will be wary of the Faf du Plessis-led side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs.

With luck on their side, RCB were the last team to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs after Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in their final league game.

According to Pathan, RCB's recent performances in the league stage have made them a dangerous side and they should not be taken lightly in the playoffs. Since they finished fourth in the IPL 2022 table, RCB are three wins away from lifting their maiden trophy. Starting with, RCB are scheduled to take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator fixture on Wednesday.

If du Plessis and Co manage to win the game at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, they'll next take on either Rajasthan Royals (RR) or Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2.

"RCB are playing Eliminator for the third consecutive time in the TATA IPL. But the rest of the teams will be scared of them now. They are coming on the back of an emphatic win in their previous game and Virat Kohli seems to have regained his form which is the biggest positive.

"He seems to have found his mojo back. His match-winning half-century (in their final league game vs Gujarat Titans) will bode well for the team while the rest of the batters are also chipping in with valuable contributions. No side can take a team like RCB for granted now. All three teams above them will be wary of RCB," Pathan said on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports.

After struggling almost throughout the group stage, Kohli finally looked settled in RCB's final league game. Kohli scored a 54-ball 73 in RCB's successful chase of 169 against GT. Considering the eight-wicket victory came against table-toppers GT, it would have certainly boosted Kohli and his teammates' confidence.

Meanwhile, former England spinner Graeme Swann also believes RCB might blank the rest of the teams after sneaking into the playoffs. "I've got this feeling that Royal Challengers Bangalore after somehow sneaking in by the back door might surprise everybody," added Swann.