IPL 2023 Auction: Ben Stokes to be one of the most expensive buys, says Eoin Morgan

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has said all-rounder Ben Stokes will be one of the most expensive buys at the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.



Morgan believes Stokes' addition would not only add leadership value to a side but also great experience in high-pressure situations. Morgan, who was part of a pre-IPL 2023 auction show on Jio Cinema, bought Stokes for Punjab Kings (PBKS), saying that the 2014 finalists will be aided by his presence.

The English Test skipper, who is expected to induce a bidding war on Friday (Dec. 23) in Kochi, was last bought by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for INR 12.5 crore at IPL auction in 2018.

PBKS will head into the auction with INR 32.2 crore, the second-highest purse after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who have INR 42.25 crore.

Morgan said Stokes will be worth every penny he gets in the auction. While PBKS have appointed Shikhar Dhawan as their captain, but according to Morgan, the all-rounder does not need the captain's armband to be a leader in the team. Stokes, who recently was appointed as England's Test captain, was a part of the English side that won the 2022 T20 World Cup.

"Absolutely, he is worth every penny. When you talk about recruitment in certain areas of the game, which is high-performance, you look at all-rounders because they are such key personnel in the shortest format of the game.

"Ben Stokes is crucial not only with his leadership, we have seen that with England Test team lately and his performances in white-ball cricket over the years but he brings a huge amount of experience under pressure. And I think Punjab Kings this year will need that at forefront of their campaign. He is a magnificent leader. Talking about a leader in the dressing room, you don't have to have the captain's armband," added Morgan.

In addition, Morgan said that even though there is uncertainty about Stokes' availability for the business end of IPL 2023, the England player is yet expected to go for big money.

England are scheduled to play a Test against Ireland, starting from June 1, as a preparation for the Ashes.

"In the back of the mind, England's first Test pre-Ashes is against Ireland from June 1. So you would expect him to miss a little bit at the backend. But if he can get you to that stage of the tournament and then leaves, the impact on the change room will be huge, he can build confidence and get to the business end. I think he will go for huge money," Morgan said.

Stokes, who made his IPL debut in 2017, first played for Rising Pune Supergiants before he was secured by RR. The 31-year-old player has so far played 43 matches in the IPL, scoring 920 runs, including two centuries and two fifties. Stokes has also contributed with 28 wickets across five seasons.