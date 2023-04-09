IPL 2023: Dhoni's advice to Rahane, 'Go enjoy, don't take stress as we'll back you'

MS Dhoni has revealed what advice he gave his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.



Dhoni said Rahane to play his strengths and not take stress as the team will back him. CSK bought Rahane at his base price of INR 50 lakh. Rahane was included in CSK's playing XI on Saturday during their meeting with Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium.

Justifying the faith Dhoni showed in him, Rahane produced a fine knock in his home ground in Mumbai. During CSK's chase of 158, Rahane came one down in the very first over after the visitors lost Devin Conway for a four-ball duck. The Indian batter smashed a seven fours and three sixes as he scored 61 off 27, scoring the runs at a strike-rate of 225.93.

Rahane and Ruturaj Gaikwad brought CSK's chase back on the track after their early setback as the two put up 82 runs for the second wicket. CSK defeated MI by seven wickets, which was Dhoni and Co's second win in three games in the underway season of the IPL.

"Me and Jinks [Rahane] spoke at the start of the season and I told him to play to his strengths, and use your ability to manipulate the fields. I told him to go and enjoy, don't take the stress and we'll back you. He batted well and he was not happy with the way he got out, that says it all," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation on Saturday.





When Dhoni opted to bowl, CSK lost fast bowler Deepak Chahar to injury after the first over of the game. The incident happened after the fifth ball of the opening over when Chahar showed issues on his left leg. The CSK physio rushed to the field. The play was stopped as the physio, who had a tape with him, attended to Chahar's injury concern. While the play resumed after a short delay and Chahal bowled the final delivery of the over, he then left the field with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

This was a massive blow for the Indian bowler as he was making just his third appearance in competitive cricket since December 2022.

Dhoni: Tushar Deshpande is improving, has potential

"Not to forget we lost Deepak in the first over. He's our new ball bowler and Magala playing his first match. The good thing is spinners bowled well. It was a bit two-paced after 7 overs, started turning. The spinners and the fast bowlers came back well. Magala was good and so was Pretorius.

"We believe in him, and when you're new you are under pressure but playing in the IPL for a few years brings different pressure [on Deshpande]. He had a great domestic season, he is improving. He has a lot of potential but he can improve by not bowling those no-balls, and by being more consistent. I think every game is important, you look at the problems in front of you and take it one step at a time, not look at the league table for now," added Dhoni.

CSK's next game is on Wednesday as they host in-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. MI, on the other hand, are set to take on struggling Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium.