IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans’ Kane Williamson ruled out after sustaining injury

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Kane Williamson is set to return to New Zealand after suffering a knee injury in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.



Williamson picked up the injury during GT's campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The former New Zealand skipper is expected to fly out next week and will have the injury further assessed to "establish a treatment plan," according to release from New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

"Following his official release from the Gujarat Titans with a knee injury, Kane Williamson will return to New Zealand to have the injury further assessed. Williamson suffered the injury to his right knee in the Titan's opening match of the IPL. Preparations are now underway for him to return to New Zealand next week and be seen by relevant medical specialists to establish a treatment plan," read a statement from NZC.

GT, who started their IPL title defense with a five-wicket victory over CSK, also confirmed Williamson's ruling out and wished their new signing a speedy recovery.

"We regret to announce, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2023, after sustaining an injury in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings. We wish our Titan a speedy recovery and hope for his early return," GT wrote in a tweet.

"It is sad to lose Kane to injury so early in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery, with the hope of seeing him in action very soon," Titans' director of cricket Vikram Solanki, said in a statement, reported ESPNCricinfo.

In what was his debut game for GT, Williamson injured himself during the 13th over of CSK's innings. While attempting a catch at the deep square leg boundary, Williamson landed awkwardly - with his right knee closing under his weight. He had leapt to stop a ball headed for six off Ruturaj Gaikwad's bat. While Williamson succeed in saving two runs, palming the ball into the field of play before it bounced onto the boundary boards, the Kiwi player soon fell on the ground grasping his right knee.

Even though Williamson received some on-field treatment, he could not return to the field. GT brought in substitute fielder Sai Sudharsan, before swapping the two in the XI via the new Impact Player rule.

New Zealand will be eager to see how much longer Williamson will be ruled out due to his latest injury. New Zealand coach Gary Stead had called the injury "a big blow" for Williamson and the team. The BlackCaps are currently playing a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at home after the Tests and ODIs, and will then fly to Pakistan for five T20Is and as many One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Williamson was anyway missing both those tours for his participation in the IPL.

The former New Zealand captain just recently recovered from a long-standing elbow injury, which had been troubling him over the last two years.

GT's next game is on Tuesday as they travel to Delhi to take on David Warner-led Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC started their IPL 2023 campaign with a 50-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday.