IPL 2023: Rashid Khan will be GT’s trump card against CSK, says Virender Sehwag

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has called Rashid Khan the trump card for Gujarat Titans (GT) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1.



Defending champions GT are set to take on four-time winners CSK in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday at Chepauk Stadium, a venue that is slightly more inclined to spin bowling. So, CSK will be aware of the danger that Rashid brings to the game.

"Rashid Khan is the trump card for Gujarat. If they want wickets, they bring him. And then the way Hardik has used Rashid, it is commendable. Rashid likes to break partnerships and now he has become the most successful bowler of this season on the basis of his excellent performance," Sehwag said.

With 24 wickets each, GT bowlers Mohammed Shami and Rashid are currently tied in the Purple Cap race. Although Rashid had a slow start to this season, he bounced back in time and even claimed a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but it came in a losing cause in Ahmedabad.

Rashid’s spin partner at GT is a fellow Afghan, Noor Ahmad, a rookie spinner who has produced several impressive spells. Ahmad has 13 wickets in 10 matches.

‘Noor Ahmad can trouble CSK’s Shivam Dube’

Meanwhile, while speaking on the same panel, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar evaluated the CSK and GT and said that both the teams were similar tactically and looked to make as few changes as possible to their line-up.

"Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have been very similar teams tactically. Both these teams don't look to make too much of changes and the leadership group keeps the atmosphere light in the dressing room. The battle between these two in playoffs will be an interesting one," Manjrekar said.

Adding further, Manjrekar said that Ahmad is someone who could trouble CSK’s Shivam Dube, who has been in decent form, in Qualifier 1.

"Noor Ahmad is the guy more for somebody like a Shivam Dube because he is someone, who is turning his leg-spinners a bit," added Manjrekar.

Since their first game in IPL 2022, GT have been unbeaten against CSK, winning in all three meetings, but none of those victories have come at Chepauk, CSK’s home ground. CSK will be hoping to take revenge of their losses in the IPL and in turn reach the final of the tournament.

The loser of Qualifier 1 will get another attempt at the final as they’ll play against the winner of Eliminator in Qualifier 2.