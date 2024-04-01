IPL 2024 DC vs CSK: Khaleel Ahmed backed his instincts to return with a masterful performance

Delhi Capitals (DC) eked out a 20-run over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to register their first win in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. While David Warner (52 off 35 balls) and captain Rishabh Pant (51 off 32 balls) helped DC post an imposing 191 in their 20 overs, the bowlers led by Mukesh Kumar (3/21) and Khaleel Ahmed (2/21) tightened the screws, especially on a marauding MS Dhoni, to hand DC a 20-run win.

Khaleel Ahmed, who registered figures of 4-1-21-2 and was adjudged the player-of-the-match, said playing continuously on the domestic circuit helped him understand his game and maximise his performances. “The more you play, the more you understand your game. The same happened with me, as I have been playing continuously for six months, I got to understand my game plans, my body and managing to play in small niggles. It all came due to the domestic season, it gave me good confidence before coming into the IPL and it’s been a great feeling,” he said.



Ahmed started the proceedings for DC and got the prized scalp of CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first over to set the tone. The left-arm pacer was generating a good swing and was also pitching in the right areas, making it difficult for the batters to read him.



He bowled a one that seamed back into Gaikwad and the batter, who tried to drive a ball that was pitched on the good length area, could only get a faint nick to Pant. He followed it up by scalping Rachin Ravindra in his next over to derail CSK’s chase.



After bowling three overs on the trot, he returned to bowl the 18th over and leaked 12 runs when Dhoni was on song.



However, Mukesh Kumar and Anrich Nortje kept things simple in the last two overs to help DC register their first win.



Ahmed said he was glad to have grabbed the opportunity to perform with both his hands and said he backed his instincts well. “I was waiting for a long time to perform for the team. When I started, I realised I was getting a good swing, so I just backed it up and didn’t allow the opposition any chance,” he said.



He added that the team is in a ‘happy place’ after registering their first win and hoped they could build on from here. “When you lose back-to-back matches, you feel bad. To be honest, there’s a lot of happiness due to this win. It gives you good momentum, the win makes you understand the good aspects of your game and how you can learn. This win gave us a lot of answers to our questions, and it will make things easier on how to approach our next games,” he added.

