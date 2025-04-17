IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash Tonight

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad meet Thursday in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium.

Both sides enter this clash on four points from six games, with Mumbai Indians sitting ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad on net run rate. Mumbai snapped Delhi Capitals’ unbeaten streak last Sunday, while Hyderabad chased down 245 against Punjab Kings thanks to a century by Abhishek Sharma.

The contest kicks off at 7:30 p.m. IST (14:00 GMT) and will be available on live streaming platforms. Wankhede Stadium has typically favored batters, and with dew expected in the second innings, a high-scoring encounter looms.

Mumbai’s home record in IPL 2024 showed five toss wins from seven matches, but only two conversions into victory when batting second. Toss outcomes will again be crucial under lights.

Form Guide (IPL 2025):

- Mumbai Indians: L, L, W, L, L, W

- Sunrisers Hyderabad: W, L, L, L, L, W

Predicted Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma; Ryan Rickelton (wk); Will Jacks; Suryakumar Yadav; Tilak Varma; Hardik Pandya (c); Naman Dhir; Mitchell Santner; Deepak Chahar; Trent Boult; Jasprit Bumrah. Impact Sub: Karn Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head; Abhishek Sharma; Ishan Kishan; Nitish Reddy; Heinrich Klaasen (wk); Aniket Verma; Pat Cummins (c); Harshal Patel; Zeeshan Ansari; Mohammed Shami; Eshan Malinga. Impact Sub: Jaydev Unadkat.

Weather Forecast: Maximum 35 degrees Celsius, minimum 27 degrees Celsius, occasional cloud cover, no rain expected.

With both lineups featuring heavy hitters and bowlers eager to exploit any swing, attention will focus on Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness ahead of India’s England tour and Abhishek Sharma’s form with the bat.