IPL 2025 New Rules: Saliva Ban Lifted, DRS for Wides, New Ball Rule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has implemented three major rule changes for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the tournament's commencement. With ten franchises competing for the title, these regulatory adjustments aim to impact gameplay dynamics. The revised rules include the lifting of the saliva ban, the introduction of a conditional second new ball, and an expansion of the Decision Review System (DRS) to cover wide deliveries.

For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, bowlers will be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. The decision, taken after a captains' meeting in Mumbai, reverses a restriction enforced in 2020. While the International Cricket Council (ICC) made the ban permanent in 2022, the IPL follows its own regulations, allowing the return of saliva usage for ball maintenance.

A fresh ball will be provided in the second innings of evening matches starting from the 11th over, subject to the on-field umpires’ assessment of dew conditions. This measure aims to balance the advantage between batting and bowling teams in high-scoring encounters. Afternoon fixtures, however, will not be affected by this change.

Teams will now have the option to challenge height wides and off-side wides using DRS, bringing an additional layer of scrutiny to umpiring decisions. However, leg-side wides will continue to be determined solely by on-field officials.

Meanwhile, the Impact Player rule, introduced in IPL 2023, remains unchanged despite criticism from some quarters suggesting it limits opportunities for all-rounders. As the new season kicks off with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match, teams will adapt to these modifications as the competition progresses.