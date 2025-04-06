IPL 2025: We are hoping to get off to a good start, says Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Travis Head is hoping for a turnaround from the batting unit against Gujarat Titans at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday after their dismal show in the last two games.

Head, who scored 67 and 47 in the first two matches of the IPL 2025 season, scored just 22 and four in the last two matches and failed to give a strong start to the side along with Abhishek Sharma.

"As an opening batter, you want to set up the game and assess the conditions, I also try to stay relaxed and try that I take my team off to the best of starts. You have to set yourself up for all matchups, you have to think what the opposition is going to come up with," Head told broadcasters before the toss.

Reflecting on his approach for the match, Head emphasised the importance of making the best use of powerplay overs to set the tone for coming batters.

"Different team, different night, and I’m going to think where to hit the bowlers where I want they are going to present opportunities, so it’s important to get off to a good start in the first couple of overs and then see where it takes us in the powerplay," the Australian batter said.

"We play best when we have that approach, we know we have got a strong batting lineup, it’s not going to work every night, we need to make sure we take that opportunity when an individual is going strong and the rest need to support him. We had a good couple of days here and we are hoping to get off to a good start," Head added.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and invited the home side to bat first.