IPL 2025: Would be happy if I could pick wickets of Rohit & Kohli, says Chakaravarthy

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is looking forward to clinching the wickets of India captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Asked about the batters he would most like to dismiss in IPL 2025, Chakaravarthy named his teammates, including the legendary batting duo of Rohit and Kohli among others.

"Definitely any batsman who is in great form. Players like Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav - these guys are all the star players. I would be very happy if I could pick their wickets," he said on JioHotstar’s special show ‘Gen Bold’.

The spinner, who has bagged three wickets in two matches so far, will have the chance to grab the wickets of Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav when they take on Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

The 33-year-old has been in exceptional form after finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker in India's title-winning Champions trophy campaign in Dubai earlier this month. He was also part of KKR's triumph in the last edition of the cash-rich league.

Reflecting on his learnings from the season, Chakaravarthy said, "The lesson is that you can have a great previous tournament, but again you have to start from scratch. That's what cricket teaches you. You can have fantastic two or three tournaments, but in the next one, you have to start from zero. So, that's what I'm preparing for - starting from scratch."

Discussing his approach to critical in-game situations, Chakravarthy shared the wisdom gained from playing high-pressure matches.

"What I have learned till now is to just keep things very simple - don’t try to do something very different, don’t try to bowl a magic ball or create a magic moment. The most impactful thing you can do is stick to your basics, do them well, and execute them properly," he said.

As one of KKR’s key bowlers, the spinner spoke about managing the expectations that come with IPL. "Expectations have always been there from the first game I played, and it's not just for me - it’s for every cricketer in the IPL. That’s how it is; it’s part and parcel of playing competitive cricket. So, you just need to focus on your process and not think too far ahead," he said.

One of KKR’s strongest bowling duos, Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, have developed a strong understanding over the years. Acknowledging Narine's impact on his growth at KKR, Chakaravarthy said, "Now that I've played five years alongside him - this is my sixth year with him - we don’t need to communicate as much anymore. He doesn’t have to spoon-feed me. Whatever I can learn, I can just observe what he is doing.

"Of course, if I have doubts, I always go up to him and talk to him. We have always bowled well in tandem, and he has been the most valuable player in T20 cricket from the very beginning. Even this year, he will be the MVP."