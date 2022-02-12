IPL Auction 2022: Shreyas Iyer goes to KKR for INR 12.25 crore

There was a fierce bidding war for Shreyas Iyer, who eventually joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2022.

Iyer's former team Delhi Capitals (DC) fought in the bidding war till the end, while they received competitions from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), KKR and Lucknow Super Giants.

KKR, who were looking for a captain, bagged Iyer for INR. 12.25 crore. Iyer, who made his IPL debut in 2015 with DC, has scored 2,375 runs in 87 matches at an average of 31.66. It was earlier reported that Iyer decided to part ways with DC because the side was ready to offer him the captaincy. The gun batsman is now expected to lead KKR ahead of IPL 2022. The four players who were retained by KKR ahead of the auction are Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

Meanwhile, KKR also re-signed Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins. From being picked at INR 15 crore at the previous auction, the Aussie quick took a serious pay cut o Saturday as he returned to KKR at INR. 7.25 crore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bagged Faf du Plessis for INR 7 crore. The Proteas player may be 37 but he is certainly one of the best players right now, having scored close to 3,000 runs in 100 IPL matches.

Earlier, Punjab Kings (PBKS) signed Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada, while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went to Rajasthan Royals (RR).