Live
- JP Nadda calls Cong to join 'anti-democracy day' observance, slams Emergency, Article 370 in RS
- 3rd Test: Jadeja's gritty half-century drags India to 201/7 at tea on Day 4
- President Draupadi Murmu receives warm welcome in Gannavaram for AIIMS Convocation Ceremony
- New York state judge lets Trump’s conviction in hush money case stand
- GreenLine expands green logistics footprint with Exide Industries partnership
- PM Modi pays tribute to Tulsi Gowda, calls her a guiding light for environmental conservation
- 'I ain't holding back': Stokes disappointed with fresh hamstring injury
- Is It Difficult for Pushpa 2 to Break Even Overseas?
- Canada political crisis deepens, PM Trudeau faces fresh calls for resignation
- McCullum hails Southee's longevity as pacer retires from Test cricket
Just In
Jadeja's Resilient Fifty Keeps India Fighting as Rain Stops Play on Day 4 of 3rd Test
Ravindra Jadeja played a resilient knock, remaining unbeaten on 52, as India reached 180 for six when rain interrupted play on Day 4 of the third Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Ravindra Jadeja played a strong innings, remaining not out at 52, as India reached 180 for six when rain stopped play during the fourth day of the third Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Jadeja, along with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was on 9, was at the crease when the rain interrupted play. India is still trailing by 265 runs in their second innings.
Earlier, KL Rahul played well, scoring 84 runs off 139 balls before being dismissed by Australian bowler Nathan Lyon. Rahul’s knock was important for India as they tried to recover after Australia had scored a big total in their first innings. However, India lost wickets regularly, and Jadeja stayed strong, holding the innings together.
The match has been exciting, with both teams battling hard in this important Test match. With rain halting the play, India will hope to continue their fight when the match resumes. But they still have a long way to go to make up the runs. Lyon's bowling has been tough for India, keeping them under pressure.
Now, India will rely on Jadeja to keep fighting with the bat and build partnerships to close the gap. Australia’s bowlers will try to quickly get rid of the remaining Indian batsmen to take control of the game. This match is crucial for both teams, as they aim for important points in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.