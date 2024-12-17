Jadeja's Resilient Fifty Keeps India Fighting as Rain Stops Play on Day 4 of 3rd Test

Ravindra Jadeja played a strong innings, remaining not out at 52, as India reached 180 for six when rain stopped play during the fourth day of the third Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Jadeja, along with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was on 9, was at the crease when the rain interrupted play. India is still trailing by 265 runs in their second innings.

Earlier, KL Rahul played well, scoring 84 runs off 139 balls before being dismissed by Australian bowler Nathan Lyon. Rahul’s knock was important for India as they tried to recover after Australia had scored a big total in their first innings. However, India lost wickets regularly, and Jadeja stayed strong, holding the innings together.

The match has been exciting, with both teams battling hard in this important Test match. With rain halting the play, India will hope to continue their fight when the match resumes. But they still have a long way to go to make up the runs. Lyon's bowling has been tough for India, keeping them under pressure.

Now, India will rely on Jadeja to keep fighting with the bat and build partnerships to close the gap. Australia’s bowlers will try to quickly get rid of the remaining Indian batsmen to take control of the game. This match is crucial for both teams, as they aim for important points in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.