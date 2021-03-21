Jofra Archer misses out as England announced 14-man squad for ODIs against India

England announced a 14-man squad for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against India on Sunday.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer missed out as he is set to return to the UK to deal with his elbow injury. "Archer's elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the Twenty20 International series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels," read ECB's official press release that also revealed that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer will miss the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.



"The ECB medical team will assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course. As a consequence, Jofra will miss the start of this year's Indian Premier League," added ECB's release. The 14th edition of the IPL is scheduled to begin on April 9 and will go on till May 30. With 20 wickets and 113 runs, Archer was named the Player of the tournament last season, where RR had finished at the bottom of the table.



England's Test captain Joe Root was also not selected for the three-match ODI series that features games on March 23, 26, and 28 at the Maharashtra State Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.



Meanwhile, ECB included all-rounder Liam Livingstone and leg-spinner Matt Parkinson in the 14-man squad. Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan, who featured in all five matches of the T20 International (T20I) series have been named in the reserves list, along with fast bowler Jake Ball.



England's ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.



Reserves: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan



The Indian cricket team arrived in Pune on Sunday ahead of the opening ODI against England. The Virat Kohli-led side arrived in the city by a Chartered Flight from Ahmedabad at around 4.45 PM, PTI reported. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the ODI series will be played behind closed doors.



After winning the Test series 3-1, which was played in Chennai and Ahmedabad, Virat Kohli and Co also claimed the five-match T20I series, by defeating England in the deciding game by 36 runs on Saturday. All the five T20I games were played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.



Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had included Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav in India's 18-member squad.



India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.



India's previous ODI series was Down Under against Australia, which the tourists had lost 2-1.