Justin Langer: Happy to quit as Australia's head coach; the speculation was taking a toll on my family

Former Australia head coach Justin Langer has stated that he was happy about his decision to step down from the role as the speculation regarding his tenure took a toll on his family.



Langer reportedly told Cricket Australia (CA) that he quit as national team's coach because he realised he no longer had the backing of several players and board members.

"There has been a great deal of media speculation on my future as the Australian men's cricket coach over the last 12 months and this has taken an enormous toll on my family. I hope through this time, and throughout my tenure, I have held myself with integrity and dignity," Langer wrote in the email to CEO Nick Hockley.

"Last night I was offered a short-term contract until the end of the T20 World Cup in Australia, with the sentiment of 'going out on a high'. After careful consideration I have decided not to accept this contract renewal, and as a result I believe it is in everyone's best interests for the Australian cricket team to begin the next chapter immediately," Langer wrote in the email to CEO Nick Hockley, according to reports.

"If media reports are correct, several senior players and a couple of support staff don't support me moving forward, and it is now apparent the CA board, and you Nick, are also keen to see the team move in another direction. I respect that decision."

"My life has been built on values of honesty, respect, trust, truth, and performance and if that comes across as 'too intense' at times, I apologise," added Langer.

CA's CEO Hockley confirmed on Saturday that the six-month offer, which was offered to Langer, would have been the end to the coach's tenure as the board has decided to switch to a new coaching team.

Langer had not been home for five long months due to Western Australia's border restrictions. He finally reached home on Saturday and began a 14-day home quarantine.

"It is said that in any venture, if you leave things in a better place than when you started then you have done your job. Whilst it is not up to me to judge, I hope Australians respect what has been achieved over the last four years in Australian cricket. From day one I believed it was possible to both win and play the game in the spirit that is now expected from our supporters.

"For the last four years it has been proven this can be achieved and I am very proud of the team for their efforts on and off the cricket field. I hope we have made Australians proud and earned respect from countries around the world.

In terms of 'going out on a high', I am blessed to have been a part of a T20 World Cup-winning squad, an Ashes winning squad, watched the Test team rise to #1 ranked team in the world today, been selected as the Wisden Coach of the Year and been elevated to the Australian cricket Hall of Fame; all this in the last five months. I am grateful that today, I am going out on a high," Langer wrote further in the email.

Australia are next set to take on Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series, starting Feb. 11. After that, the national side will head to Pakistan, their first tour to the country in 24 years.