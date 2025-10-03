  • Menu
KL Rahul Breaks 9-Year Drought with Stunning Home Test Century!

Highlights

After nine long years, KL Rahul scores his first home Test century against West Indies in Ahmedabad. See how he reached 100 runs in 190 balls.

KL Rahul scored 100 runs at home against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

This is his 11th Test hundred.

Last Home Century

His last home century was in 2016, when he made 199 against England.

Helping India Lead

Rahul reached 100 runs in 190 balls, hitting 12 boundaries. His innings gave India a strong start.

