Lasith Malinga retires from franchise cricket

Sri Lanka veteran Lasith Malinga has retired from franchise cricket and hence was not retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the five-time champions revealed on Wednesday.

"The Sri Lankan speedster informed his decision to the Mumbai Indians management earlier this month, making himself unavailable for the champion side's retention wish list. Mumbai Indians management respects Lasith Malinga's decision and hence he is not part of the club's 18-member retention squad announced today," wrote MI in a media release.

Malinga has been a part of MI since the second season of IPL in 2009. Over the years, he has missed only two editions – 2018 and 2020. He served as MI's bowling mentor in 2018 before returning to playing duties and helping MI secure their fourth title. He missed IPL 2020 due to personal reasons but remains the leading wicket-taker in the tournament's history with 170 scalps from 122 appearances.

Apart from the IPL, the Sri Lankan fast bowler has also been a part of Jamaica Tallawahs, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Khulna Tigers, Rangpur Riders and Melbourne Stars among other T20 franchises across the world. With 390 wickets in 295 games, he is only behind Dwayne Bravo in the list of leading T20 wicket-takers. His last T20 appearance came in March 2020, when he led Sri Lanka against West Indies, and hasn't played any games during the pandemic.

Speaking on his decision to bow out from franchise cricket, Malinga said, "After discussing with family, I think now is the right time to retire from all franchise cricket. The Pandemic situation and the restrictions on travel will make it difficult for me given my personal circumstances to participate fully in franchise cricket for the next year and therefore it is best to make this decision now. I have discussed the same with Mumbai Indians management in recent days as they prepare for the upcoming auction and they have been very supportive and understanding. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Ambani family, everyone at the Mumbai Indians franchise and all our fans for the wonderful 12 years.