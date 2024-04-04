Live
- Haryana Women’s Commission summons Surjewala over remarks against Hema Malini
- Punjab Police, BSF to ensure crime-free polls, break drugs supply chain
- Akali Dal condemns amendment in rules for doctor recruitment in Chandigarh
- LinkedIn introduces 'Live Event Ads' to help firms build brand awareness
- Why working professionals opting for skin boosters?
- PM Modi ensures respect for every religion: Patiala MP
- Amid Rajput community’s hunger strike against Rupala's remark, BJP holds strategic meeting
- 7 Advantages of Taking Business Loan
- Want to increase your chance of a successful online acquaintance? Choose random video chats
- Stebin Ben's 'Kaabil’ featuring Pratik Sehajpal, Delbar Arya is about love and betrayal
Just In
'Mayank is an exceptional talent, good to see Pant back on ground,’ says Rohan Jaitley
Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley on Thursday lavished praise on Mayank Yadav after the young pacer bowled the fastest delivery of the ongoing IPL 2024 measured 156.7KMPH on the speed gun.
New Delhi: Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley on Thursday lavished praise on Mayank Yadav after the young pacer bowled the fastest delivery of the ongoing IPL 2024 measured 156.7KMPH on the speed gun.
The cricket world has been buzzing with excitement ever since Mayank Yadav made his debut for Lucknow Super Giants, all thanks to his outstanding display of raw speed and bounce, leaving everyone in awe.
Speaking to IANS, Jaitley said, "Mayank Yadav is an exceptional talent. He debuted for Delhi a few years ago. He's had a rough patch of injury. But it is amazing to see talents that have been identified a while ago, suffered an injury recover, and went through a dedicated rehab process. And when you see a cricketer come up with his prime potential in a game, then as an administrator you only feel delighted that there is someone that's come out from a state which will contribute hopefully in the future towards the country."
"I saw him right after the Covid restrictions had been lifted and the domestic seasons were restarting in a limited manner. That is when I personally noticed an upcoming player."
The DDCA president also expressed his delight following Rishabh Pant’s return to competitive cricket after his life-threatening accident in 2022.
“It's marvelous that after such a life-threatening episode coming out, recovering and getting back onto the ground, there's obviously happiness. It's also a commendable job that takes place behind the curtains in terms of sports medicine and biomechanics. There are just so many moving parts...It's a commendable job that everyone has done to make sure that Pant is back on the ground to make sure that he delivers what he is known to do, which is visible to everyone,” he added.