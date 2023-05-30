MS Dhoni's Heart-Stopping Retirement Remark After CSK's IPL Triumph: 'Easy Thing is to Walk Away

In a moment eagerly awaited by cricket fans worldwide, MS Dhoni caused a frenzy among the Ahmedabad crowd with a remark that hinted at retirement. However, the spectators' desire for a comeback win by the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 seemed to outweigh their wish for Dhoni to stay in the game. The first desire was fulfilled in a spectacular fashion on Monday night when Chennai defeated the Gujarat Titans by five wickets, securing their fifth title and equaling a record. Yet, when the time came for the second desire, which had the entire cricketing world on edge, Dhoni made a heart-stopping retirement comment that sent the Ahmedabad crowd into a frenzy.

Unfortunately, it wasn't Dhoni's night as a batsman, as he unexpectedly suffered a golden duck during Chennai's chase of 171 runs in the rain-affected IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Nevertheless, it was undoubtedly Dhoni's night as a captain, as he played a pivotal role in leading Chennai's remarkable turnaround from finishing ninth in the 2022 season to lifting the trophy in 2023. Following the match and the extensive presentation ceremony, where all the awards were handed out, the winning skipper was finally called upon. Presenter Harsha Bhogle wasted no time and quickly asked the most pressing question.