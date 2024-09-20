Multan to host two England vs Pakistan Test matches, Rawalpindi to host third

Hyderabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board announced a revised schedule for the Test series against England after the National Bank Stadium in Karachi was ruled out due to renovation work, ahead of the ICC Champions trophy 2025.

As per the revised schedule, the first and the second Test matches will be played in Multan with the third Test match being played in Rawalpindi, as per the original schedule.

The first Test match will be played from October 7 to October 11 while the second Test will be from October 15 to October 19, both being played in Multan. Karachi was originally slated to host the second Test match.

The third and final Test will be played in Rawalpindi from October 24 to October 28.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, in a statement, confirmed the revised schedule and said despite minor hiccups, the board is committed to provide England good hospitality. “Despite minor adjustments, we are committed to supporting fans and ensuring a memorable tour. We look forward to a fiercely competitive Test series and showcasing Pakistan’s renowned hospitality,” a statement from Usman Wahla, the PCB director international, said.

The England cricket team will arrive in Multan on October 2 for the Test series, which is a part of the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. England are currently placed sixth in the World Test Championship points table while Pakistan are two places below England, at eighth.

Pakistan have lost their last six Test matches at home, that includes the recent 2-0 series loss to Bangladesh.

The last time England and Pakistan played a Test series in Pakistan, the visitors won 3-0, in 2022.