National Level Women's 20-20 Cricket Tournament gets underway in Khammam

Khammam: The National Level Women's 20-20 Cricket Tournament got underway at Sardar Patel Stadium here on Tuesday.

Six teams from five states, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and a team from Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, Nepal and Bangladesh are taking part in the tournament.

The tournament was organised by Telangana Women 20-20 Cricket Association. The tournament organising committee president Dr. Kurapati Pradeep launched the event at a ceremony at the stadium.

Speaking on the occasion he said the event was being organised in association with Rotary Club of Stambhadri. Sardar Patel Stadium was the best cricket stadium after Hyderabad's Uppal Stadium and the stadium is equipped with state-of-art facilities, he noted.

Dr. Pradeep informed that their association has organised two women T-20 cricket tournaments in the last two years and this year's event was the third one. He wanted all the players to take part in the tournament with sportsmanship and display the best of their skills.

On the first day Uttar Pradesh won the match by 78 runs by beating Vidarbha team.