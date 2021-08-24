New Zealand batsman Finn Allen tests COVID-19 positive ahead of Bangladesh T20Is

New Zealand batsman Finn Allen tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Bangladesh, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Tuesday.



Allen, who represented the Birmingham Phoenix in the recently concluded The Hundred, England's new competition, is fully-vaccinated and passed all his pre-departure tests in England - before testing positive 48 hours after arrival in Dhaka. The 22-year-old batsman is currently in quarantine at the team's hotel in Dhaka and it is known that he is experiencing moderate symptoms.

While Allen is receiving treatment from the Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief medical officer, he is also in contact with NZC's chief medical officer, and will be monitored during his stay in quarantine by New Zealand team doctor Pat McHugh.

Following full recovery and the statutory period of isolation and on producing a negative test result on consecutive days, Ferguson will re-join the BlackCaps squad. New Zealand are in Bangladesh for a five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, starting on Sept. 1. All the matches will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

New Zealand national team's manager Mike Sandle, in an official release, said from Dhaka he was in constant contact with Allen and was confident the Wellington Firebirds right-hander was receiving the best of care from the Bangladesh authorities.

"It's really unfortunate for Finn. He's comfortable at the moment and hopefully he'll recover quickly; test negative and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as possible," said Sandle.

"The Bangladesh cricket authorities have been extremely professional in their response and we're grateful to them for that. They're treating the matter very seriously," added Sandle.

The New Zealand squad are currently undergoing a minimum three-day period of in-room isolation. The BlackCaps are yet to decide where they need a replacement for Allen or not ahead of the first T20I against Bangladesh.