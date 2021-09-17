New Zealand call off Pakistan tour citing security concerns

New Zealand have decided to not play the limited-overs series against Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert, the BlackCaps announced on Friday.



The limited-overs series included three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) with the opening 50-over game originally scheduled to go underway on Friday (Sept. 17) in Rawalpindi. All the ODIs were supposed to be held in the same city before the teams would have moved to Lahore for the T20Is.

"Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour. Arrangements are now being made for the team's departure," read an official release from New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

In the same release, NZC chief executive David White said it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving.

"I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option," said Mr. White.

Meanwhile, NZC's Players Association chief executive Heath Mills echoed Mr. White's sentiments. "We've been across this process throughout and are fully supportive of the decision. The players are in good hands; they're safe – and everyone's acting in their best interests," said Mr. Mills.

Meanwhile, the BlackCaps refused to give out details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad.

It is also understood that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to his New Zealand counterpart personally but the Kiwis anyway went ahead with the abandoning of their tour.





PCB "The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team" #PAKvNZ #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 17, 2021





PCB "The security officials with the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Pakistan Government throughout their stay here. PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches" #PakvNZ #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 17, 2021



