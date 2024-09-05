New Zealand team, led by Tim Southee, arrive in India to play Afghanistan

The New Zealand cricket team, led by pacer Tim Southee, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a one-off Test against Afghanistan.

The lone Test match will be played at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in Greater Noida from September 9.

Afghanistan has been using the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground for sometime now as their home ground after the Taliban took over the government in Afghanistan. The Afghanistan cricket team earlier used to play their home games in Sharjah, Lucknow and even in Kanpur.

The one-off Test match will be the first between the two countries and is not a part of the World Test Championship cycle.

While Southee will lead the team, the New Zealand squad comprises former skipper Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra. Tom Latham has been named as Southee’s deputy.

The Black Caps have included five spinners in their Test squad. Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel and part-timers Phillips and Ravindra will be the spinners for the Test match.

Both Afghanistan and New Zealand will hold their first practice session at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground on Friday.

New Zealand will hope to use the Test match against Afghanistan as a preparation for a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka which will be a part of the World Test Championship cycle. The two Test matches will be held in Sri Lanka.

After the Sri Lanka tour, New Zealand will play India in three Test matches, which are also a part of the World Test Championship cycle.

The India vs New Zealand Test matches will be played in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai.

New Zealand are currently third in the WTC points table while India are on the top. Australia are second on the points table.