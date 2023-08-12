Live
Just In
News about my social media earnings is not true: Virat Kohli
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday rubbished reports suggesting that he rakes in a staggering sum of INR 11.45 crore from every post of his on the photo-sharing app -- Instagram.
“While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true,” Kohli wrote on Twitter.
Earlier, there were reports that Kohli is the highest-earning Indian on Instagram.
According to the same report, Ronaldo commands a massive fee of USD 3.23 million for every sponsored post, which roughly translates to INR 26.75 crore. His eternal rival Messi, who came in second place earns USD 2.56 million per Instagram post which translates to INR 21.49 crore.
Kolhi is currently on a break having been rested by the BCCI ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 which is set to start from August 30.