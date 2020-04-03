PM Modi To Have Video Interaction With Cricket Stars Ganguly, Sachin, Kohli Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with President of the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, cricket stars Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli at 11 AM on Friday. It is being speculated that the purpose of the Prime Minister's interaction with the sports stars is to rope in celebrities including top cricketers to spread the message of the government on fighting coronavirus.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier appealed to the nation to light a lamp, candle or shine the torch of a mobile for nine minutes on Sunday, April 5.

PM Modi seeks to involve cricketers Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and team India captain Virat Kohli in spreading the message of social distancing and follow the orders of the government with regard to a nationwide lockdown.

Ganguly, Sachin and Kohli are likely to be persuaded to propagate the message of staying indoors and washing hands frequently as the only strategy to keep Coronavirus at bay.

The lockdown, while it is being complied with, across the country has seen violations in places. Governments across the country would want to improve the quality of the lock down in their states. The role of celebrities and sports stars like Ganguly, Sachin and Kohli becomes important in this respect in propagating the message of the need to follow government orders.

Coronavirus cases have seen a sharp surge over the last 48 hours following the spread of the infection through the congregation in Nizamuddin. The total number of positive cases in the country has crossed 2058 with 155 having been discharged or cured and 53 deaths, according to the website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.