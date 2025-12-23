Fake ATS officers extort over Rs 5 lakh from Sudeep fan

Bengaluru: Cyber frauds continue to escalate daily, targeting ordinary people and celebrities alike, looting crores in the process. Over the past two years, such incidents have surged, with scammers impersonating police or NIA officials to threaten “cyber arrests” and extract huge sums. Despite near-daily news reports and repeated alerts from government and police, victims keep falling prey.

The latest case involves a devoted fan of actor Sudeep (Kiccha), who received terrifying calls claiming affiliation with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Fraudsters alleged his mobile number was linked to the recent Delhi bomb explosion, warning of dire consequences unless he complied.

To escape the fabricated charges, they promised a “Certificate of Innocence” in exchange for obedience. Frightened, Sharan R Mukund transferred funds as instructed.

Sharan detailed his ordeal as an unknown caller announced they were from ATS, accusing him of involvement in the Delhi Red Fort blast. When he protested innocence, they insisted evidence existed and that an NIA team would contact him soon. Video calls followed from two numbers.

A man identifying as “Gaurav, NIA Officer” demanded a video statement, personal documents, and bank details, forbidding call disconnection. Initially stern, the tone softened as they proposed payment of a “government fee” for clearance, assuring full refund post-investigation.

Trusting the assurances, Sharan sent money in stages, totaling 5.53 lakh rupees. Suspicion finally arose, prompting him to dial the cyber helpline 1930 for verification.

Authorities confirmed the scam, and a case has been registered at South CEN police station.