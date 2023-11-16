Preview of Aussies Vs Proteas in WV Semi Final-2 match

Kolkata: After the victory of India against New Zealand in the Semi Final match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the team has raced into finals which is scheduled to be held on November 19 at Narendra Stadium in Gujarat.

On Thursday, the Aussies will take on the Proteas in the second Semi Final match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and will to wait and watch on which team will confirm their berth to play finals with India.

The South Africans bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi had a look at the pitch on Tuesday during their training session. As far as the weather forecast is concerned, it promises a sunny 33 degrees Celsius.

Now speaking of Australia team Sean Abbott could make way if the team decides to rest Glenn Maxwell who is suffering from scramps in match against the Afghanistan. He was given rest later for the match against Bangladesh. The right-handed batsman, if he could make a comeback to the team today, the Proteas will definitely has some strategy in their mind to handle the dangerous Maxwell.

Stand by for the return of Glenn Maxwell, who missed the game against Bangladesh in Pune on Saturday to recover from his superhuman exertion in scoring an undefeated 201 off 128 against Afghanistan at the Wankhede on November 7.

Squads:

Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Alex Carey, Cameron Green

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Reeza Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen