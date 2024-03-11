Quality cricket being played in Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha: Sachin

Mumbai : After India clinched the five-match Test series against England 4-1, all the focus has been on the ongoing Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha, happening at the Wankhede Stadium.

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar feels that some quality cricket is being played in the Ranji Trophy final, where Mumbai have taken a 119-run lead over Vidarbha. “Some quality cricket is being played by Mumbai and Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final. Earlier, the Mumbai bowlers troubled the Vidarbha batters, and now the Vidarbha bowlers are returning the favour. It has been a great match to watch!



“Now that the ball has been changed, my feeling is either a wicket will fall or batters will score freely. @BCCI @BCCIdomestic @MumbaiCricAssoc," wrote Tendulkar on X.

On day one of the final, all-round heroics from Shardul Thakur, who struck a 37-all fifty, took Mumbai to 224 in first innings, especially when it was a day where 13 wickets fell. For Vidarbha, fast bowler Yash Thakur and rookie left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey starred by taking six wickets collectively.