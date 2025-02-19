Rachin Ravindra's Phone Stolen in Pakistan Before Champions Trophy

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra faced a tough situation before the Champions Trophy. During a tri-series match against Pakistan, he misjudged a catch because of the bright floodlights, and the ball hit him on the nose, causing a lot of bleeding. He was rushed to a hospital in Lahore for treatment.

To make things worse, Rachin's iPhone was stolen while he was in the hospital, which upset him. This raised concerns about security in Pakistan. Despite this, Rachin has fully recovered and will be ready to play in New Zealand's opening match against Pakistan on February 19, replacing Will Young in the team.

New Zealand is in Group A of the Champions Trophy, along with India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Although Pakistan is the defending champion, New Zealand is considered a strong team. Their recent win over Pakistan in the tri-series final has made them one of the favorites. With star players like Kane Williamson, Mitchell, Conway, and strong all-rounders like Rachin Ravindra, Santner, and Bracewell, New Zealand is ready to make an impact in the tournament.