Live
- People of Andhra Pradesh Rejected Jagan: Achchennaidu
- Mahesh Goud Slams BRS for Deceiving Unemployed Youth in KCR Nagar Meeting
- WTA bans 'fixated' man who targeted Emma Raducanu in Dubai
- NASA: 3.1% Chance of Asteroid Hitting Earth in 2032
- Baby John OTT Released on This OTT Platform
- CM Siddaramaiah has British mentality of divide and rule: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje
- Tejashwi slams Nitish govt over 'deteriorating' law and order
- Disparaging remarks on Maha Kumbh deliberate, planned: Sudhanshu Trivedi tears into INDIA bloc
- Champions Trophy: Pakistan elect to bowl first vs NZ in opener
- EAM Jaishankar to attend G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jo'burg
Just In
Rachin Ravindra's Phone Stolen in Pakistan Before Champions Trophy
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra faced a tough start to the Champions Trophy, with his phone stolen in Pakistan after he suffered a nose injury during the tri-series. Despite the setbacks, he's ready for New Zealand's opening match.
New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra faced a tough situation before the Champions Trophy. During a tri-series match against Pakistan, he misjudged a catch because of the bright floodlights, and the ball hit him on the nose, causing a lot of bleeding. He was rushed to a hospital in Lahore for treatment.
To make things worse, Rachin's iPhone was stolen while he was in the hospital, which upset him. This raised concerns about security in Pakistan. Despite this, Rachin has fully recovered and will be ready to play in New Zealand's opening match against Pakistan on February 19, replacing Will Young in the team.
New Zealand is in Group A of the Champions Trophy, along with India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Although Pakistan is the defending champion, New Zealand is considered a strong team. Their recent win over Pakistan in the tri-series final has made them one of the favorites. With star players like Kane Williamson, Mitchell, Conway, and strong all-rounders like Rachin Ravindra, Santner, and Bracewell, New Zealand is ready to make an impact in the tournament.