  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports > Cricket

Rachin Ravindra's Phone Stolen in Pakistan Before Champions Trophy

Rachin Ravindras Phone Stolen in Pakistan Before Champions Trophy
x

Rachin Ravindra's Phone Stolen in Pakistan Before Champions Trophy

Highlights

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra faced a tough start to the Champions Trophy, with his phone stolen in Pakistan after he suffered a nose injury during the tri-series. Despite the setbacks, he's ready for New Zealand's opening match.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra faced a tough situation before the Champions Trophy. During a tri-series match against Pakistan, he misjudged a catch because of the bright floodlights, and the ball hit him on the nose, causing a lot of bleeding. He was rushed to a hospital in Lahore for treatment.

To make things worse, Rachin's iPhone was stolen while he was in the hospital, which upset him. This raised concerns about security in Pakistan. Despite this, Rachin has fully recovered and will be ready to play in New Zealand's opening match against Pakistan on February 19, replacing Will Young in the team.

New Zealand is in Group A of the Champions Trophy, along with India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Although Pakistan is the defending champion, New Zealand is considered a strong team. Their recent win over Pakistan in the tri-series final has made them one of the favorites. With star players like Kane Williamson, Mitchell, Conway, and strong all-rounders like Rachin Ravindra, Santner, and Bracewell, New Zealand is ready to make an impact in the tournament.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick