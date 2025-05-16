Reddit Alert: With Rohit & Virat retiring, “Who leads India’s Test team next?” as seen on Reddit

As Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma officially bid adieu to Test cricket, Reddit has become the front-row seat for fans processing the end of an era — and the start of something new. From heartfelt tributes to legacy-defining debates, passionate communities like r/CricketBuddies and r/IndiaCricket are buzzing with one burning question for red-ball cricket: Who will captain India’s Test team into the future?

The big take: Who takes the reins?

Redditors point to the usual suspects, as part of the leader mix. From fan-favourite Bumrah being hailed as the “best choice” to comeback calls for Shreyas Iyer, the community is full of ideas. KL Rahul makes the list too — “a good option,” although others point out that his “defensive” approach might not fit the bill. Meanwhile, the young and promising Shubman Gill has fans watching out, with one redditor announcing: “Don't be shocked if Gill becomes the next red ball captain”.

One astute redditor captures the essence of the moment aptly, saying “there is no single answer” – reflecting the complexity of filling the massive shoes left by Virat and Rohit. As India stands at a critical crossroads in Test cricket, the Reddit community remains the front-row seat to this unfolding narrative. The transition is not just about finding a new captain – it's about witnessing the birth of a new era.

Got a frontrunner pick in mind? The pitch is wide open for debate, only on Reddit!